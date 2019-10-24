Dr. Ping Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ping Chu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Robert M Komorn MD Facs & Asso6560 Fannin St Ste 1726, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-0888
Pings Chu MD Phd1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 2800, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-2006
Gulf Coast Pain Specialists Pllc10930 Resource Pkwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 338-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with nasalpharyngeal carncinoma in early 2012. I was unsure of what to do and needed opinions. I visited several oncologists before I came upon Dr. Chu. I met with him and his staff. They were all friendly, welcoming, and open to helping. We talked treatment plans and decided on chemo as well as radiation therapy. The office was accommodating and comfortable. During treatment, my nurse, Delhia, was on call all the time. She answered all of my questions and took notes of my statuses as well as requests. The care that she provided me was a big reason for my push into the healthcare profession. I strive to be as wonderful as a nurse as she is. All of the staff that I have encountered were fantastic. They always recognized my voice and were excited to see me even under the circumstances. Dr. Chu is knowledgeable, personable, and an overall excellent doctor. You'll be in good hands with him and his staff.
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- 1316957368
- MD Anderson Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Techology
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
