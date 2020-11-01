Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD
Overview of Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD
Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Shriners Hospitals For Children Northern California and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Maguina works at
Dr. Maguina's Office Locations
-
1
Shriners Hospital2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 453-2000
-
2
Cypress Surgery Clinic2221 Stockton Blvd Ste E, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-2680
-
3
The Plastic Surgery Center95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 929-1833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Shriners Hospitals For Children Northern California
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maguina?
I admire with the short time I spent with him: a very humble, grounded and down to earth doctor! I had been in the medical field for 10+ years and had encountered different personalities of health professionals. His humility and being grounded (I believe) stems from the fact that he has done so many medical missions to developing countries needing his expertise…and this changed my perception on cosmetic surgeons.Dr. Pirko is professional, pleasant, accepting (no judgements/ discrimination) from the time I met him through a virtual consultation which I did not see much from another doctor I consulted with. Dr. Pirko treated me like his sister , it felt good that I felt I was not alone during the first miserable days of post procedure, he made himself available, gave his number . Dr. Pirko won the best doctor award 2019 in Sacramento. The time he injected the lidocaine to measuring my eyelids, marking it cutting me with scalpel, I can tell he is par excellence!Best experience /outcome!
About Dr. Pirko Maguina, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1639342132
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maguina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maguina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maguina works at
Dr. Maguina has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maguina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maguina speaks German and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.