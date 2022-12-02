Dr. Polina Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Polina Kagan, MD
Overview of Dr. Polina Kagan, MD
Dr. Polina Kagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Kagan's Office Locations
South Shore Womens Medical556 Merrick Rd Ste 200, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and loving doctor. Delivered all three of my babies. Would never trust anyone else.
About Dr. Polina Kagan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1508855792
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kagan speaks Russian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
