Overview of Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD

Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Shukla works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association Neurology in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.