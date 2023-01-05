Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD
Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Dr. Shukla's Office Locations
Bryn Mawr Hospital Neurology825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 370, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-8561
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have been seeing Dr. Shukla for almost 8 years. She is not only an outstanding doctor but is also compassionate and caring. As a chronic migraine sufferer, having someone like Dr. Shukla in my corner makes a tough situation so much better. I highly recommend her to anyone dealing with migraines. In addition, the reception staff at the office is so professional and caring as well. Huge shout out to Deb who always fields my calls. She is the best!
About Dr. Pragati Shukla, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891722195
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shukla speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.