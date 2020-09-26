Overview of Dr. Prashanth Rao, MD

Dr. Prashanth Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.