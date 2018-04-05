Overview

Dr. Praveen Srungaram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Srungaram works at Pigestive Diseases Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.