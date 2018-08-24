Overview of Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD

Dr. Preethi Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Natarajan works at Douglas Neurology Associates PC in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Austell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.