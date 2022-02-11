Overview of Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD

Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dabas works at Arizona Grand Medical Center Pllc in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Phoenix, AZ and Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.