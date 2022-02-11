Dr. Dabas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD
Overview of Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD
Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dabas works at
Dr. Dabas' Office Locations
Arizona Grand Medical Center Pllc3773 Crossings Dr Ste C, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 277-8452
AZ Integrated Neuro Spine & Pain6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 180, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-5700
Mona Mehta9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 322-5700
Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I made this appt after seeing another neurologist that just threw me keppra and that was it. Dr. Dabas took the time to go over everything, asked questions, answered questions until I fully understood. His staff is great. I actually got in to see him next day because of a cancelation.
About Dr. Puneet Dabas, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1326488768
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dabas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dabas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dabas has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dabas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dabas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dabas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dabas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dabas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.