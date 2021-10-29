Overview of Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD

Dr. Qaiser Rehman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Rehman works at Rheumatology Clinic Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.