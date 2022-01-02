Overview of Dr. Qi Feng, MD

Dr. Qi Feng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Peking Second Medical College|Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Feng works at Chung Ying Physical Therapy & Acupuncture in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.