Dr. Qi Feng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Qi Feng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Peking Second Medical College|Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Chung Ying Physical Therapy & Acupuncture833 58th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 290-2919Wednesday2:00pm - 6:00pm
- 2 749 61 Street County Rd Ste 102-403, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She always answers all of my questions, very knowledgeable and extremely Patience, Highly Recommended her to everyone!
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- SUNNY Downstate Medical Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center|Nyu/Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Peking Second Medical College|Peking University Health Science Center, Bejing
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Feng speaks Mandarin.
