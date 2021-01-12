See All Neurosurgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO

Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Abusuwwa works at Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave in Downers Grove, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abusuwwa's Office Locations

    Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave
    3551 Highland Ave Ste 200A, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 376-3876
    Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
    3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 963-9667
    Central Dupage Foot and Ankle Specialists PC
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 929-0632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 12, 2021
    Dr. Abusuwwa, I do believe saved my life and 60%-70% of my mobility by doing emergency surgery in the middle of night for a large Thoracic Abscess. Time is of the essence in these issues. Northshore University system had missed the diagnosis in their ER. His Staff is knowledgeable and diligent in their work. Follow up is good. I am an older, Crusty RN , I know when I see a good team. Thank You!
    CFD 44 — Jan 12, 2021
    About Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861701351
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abusuwwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abusuwwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abusuwwa works at Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Abusuwwa’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusuwwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusuwwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusuwwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusuwwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

