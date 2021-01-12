Dr. Abusuwwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO
Overview of Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO
Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Abusuwwa works at
Dr. Abusuwwa's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Imaging Highland Ave3551 Highland Ave Ste 200A, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (844) 376-3876
-
2
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 963-9667
-
3
Central Dupage Foot and Ankle Specialists PC3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-0632
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abusuwwa?
Dr. Abusuwwa, I do believe saved my life and 60%-70% of my mobility by doing emergency surgery in the middle of night for a large Thoracic Abscess. Time is of the essence in these issues. Northshore University system had missed the diagnosis in their ER. His Staff is knowledgeable and diligent in their work. Follow up is good. I am an older, Crusty RN , I know when I see a good team. Thank You!
About Dr. Raed Abusuwwa, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1861701351
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abusuwwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abusuwwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abusuwwa works at
Dr. Abusuwwa speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusuwwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusuwwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusuwwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusuwwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.