Overview of Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD

Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina.



Dr. Cheas works at Silver Lake Pediatrics, P.A. in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.