Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD

Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina.

Dr. Cheas works at Silver Lake Pediatrics, P.A. in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Lake Pediatrics, P.A.
    33017 Professional Dr, Leesburg, FL 34788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 314-2275
  2. 2
    1801 Salk Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 742-2585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Fever
Cough
Abdominal Pain

Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 18, 2022
    I can't say enough about Dr.Chaes and his staff. He is kind, gentle, caring and knowledgeable and this flows over into his staff.
    Sarah Cochran — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013943489
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Mc
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Este (UCE) Facultad de Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafael Cheas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheas speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

