Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD

Critical Care Medicine
2.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Butler, PA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD

Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital.

Dr. Pirzada works at Bhs Pulmonary Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Clarion, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pirzada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bhs Pulmonary Associates
    389 New Castle Rd, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 282-2216
  2. 2
    Bmp Surgical
    1022b N Main Street Ext, Butler, PA 16001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 283-6666
  3. 3
    330 N Point Dr Ste 301, Clarion, PA 16214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 906-0108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Clarion Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Hypertension

Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raheela Pirzada, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497718282
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Upmc-McKeesport
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
