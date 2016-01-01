Dr. Rahul Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rahul Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Special Care Obgyn Associates Inc905 Allwood Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 253-8600
-
2
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
About Dr. Rahul Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912074964
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.