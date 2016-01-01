Overview

Dr. Rahul Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Special Care Obgyn Associates Inc in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.