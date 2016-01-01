Overview of Dr. Raj Ballal, MD

Dr. Raj Ballal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Ballal works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Edison, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.