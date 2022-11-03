Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Lenox, IL.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
1
New Lenox Office1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 725-1191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Morris Office900 W US Route 6, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 941-1972Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
3
ENT Surgical Consultants2201 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-1191Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There’s no words to describe doctor Mehta Rajeev Except for he is a great surgeon he answered every question I had and took very very good care of me I highly recommend him
About Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Gujarati
- 1891778718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mehta works at
