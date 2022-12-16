Dr. Rajesh Pillai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Pillai, MD
Dr. Rajesh Pillai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elgin, IL.
Illinois Gastroenterology Group LLC745 Fletcher Dr, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 888-1300
Algonquin Road Surgery Center LLC2550 W Algonquin Rd, Lake In the Hills, IL 60156 Directions (847) 888-1300
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Have been patient since 2014 when I had major procedure with excellent results. Recently called with another issue which was met with immediate follow up and with the convenience of a video conference. Would highly recommend for gastrointestinal issues…..
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083836027
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pillai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pillai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pillai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillai has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.