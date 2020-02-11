See All Cardiologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tayal works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    VMG Cardiac Specialty
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-3243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impella Device
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Impella Device
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease

Impella Device Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr Tayal is an exceptional doctor. I was treated by Dr. Tayal in May of 2018. He saved my life. I was having a massive heart attack and was in cardio shock when he first treated me at Overlook hospital. I thought that I was just dehydrated and needed some fluids. Within 15 minutes all testing and blood work was performed and I was on my way to the cardio cath lab. I had a choice open heart surgery , which I would have been take to Morristown Hospital or stent placement at Overlook which was where I was and could be done right away. Why would I go to another hospital when Dr. Tayal was right? He placed 3 stents the first day and 2 stents 2 days later to give my body a rest. I spent 5 days in the hospital and went home to resume my lift. I can't tell you how serious my condition was, Dr Tayal saved my life. I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I know that without him I would not be alive today. Sherry G. in North Plainfield
    Sherry Garbarini — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134457898
    Education & Certifications

    • Newark Beth Israel MC-UMDNJ Interventional Cardiology
    • Seton Hall University St Michaels Med Ctr
    • Seton Hall Grad Sch Med/St Michael Med Ctr
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    • Roanoke College
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tayal works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tayal’s profile.

    Dr. Tayal has seen patients for Impella Device, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

