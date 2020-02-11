Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
VMG Cardiac Specialty1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 251-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tayal is an exceptional doctor. I was treated by Dr. Tayal in May of 2018. He saved my life. I was having a massive heart attack and was in cardio shock when he first treated me at Overlook hospital. I thought that I was just dehydrated and needed some fluids. Within 15 minutes all testing and blood work was performed and I was on my way to the cardio cath lab. I had a choice open heart surgery , which I would have been take to Morristown Hospital or stent placement at Overlook which was where I was and could be done right away. Why would I go to another hospital when Dr. Tayal was right? He placed 3 stents the first day and 2 stents 2 days later to give my body a rest. I spent 5 days in the hospital and went home to resume my lift. I can't tell you how serious my condition was, Dr Tayal saved my life. I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I know that without him I would not be alive today. Sherry G. in North Plainfield
About Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134457898
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel MC-UMDNJ Interventional Cardiology
- Seton Hall University St Michaels Med Ctr
- Seton Hall Grad Sch Med/St Michael Med Ctr
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Roanoke College
- Cardiovascular Disease
