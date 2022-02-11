Overview

Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Sugumaran works at Cardiac Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.