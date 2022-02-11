See All Cardiologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Sugumaran works at Cardiac Solutions in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Solutions
    5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Cardiac Solutions
    13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Glendale
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  4. 4
    Cardiac Solutions
    14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  5. 5
    Heart One Associates
    9520 W Palm Ln Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 584-5444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184840506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugumaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugumaran has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugumaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugumaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugumaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugumaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugumaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

