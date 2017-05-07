Overview

Dr. Rajnikant Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ and Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.