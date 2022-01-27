Dr. Teague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Teague, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Teague, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Independence Plz Ste 315, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 502-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Teague is a wonderful physician. He listens, discusses issues, ask you your opinion in your care, provides data of why lab results are what they are, and explains his point of treatment. He is passionate about his patients. I have known about Dr Teague for over 25 years while working in the medical field of many specialty groups; he is always the endocrinologist they refer the patient to. His staff is wonderful! I have never had an issue. I am seen for hypothyroid diagnosis with a past history of graves disease with thyroid nodule. He helped stabilize my condition and give me back my "normal".
About Dr. Ralph Teague, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225099385
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
