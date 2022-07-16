See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD

Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Bangalore works at Medical Care Associates LLC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bangalore's Office Locations

    Medical Care Associates LLC
    1740 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 494-1445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 16, 2022
    I took my older sister to Dr. Bangalore today who recently moved here from PA. Her appointment was at 11am. We waited about 15-20 min, not bad. Being a new patient I knew it would take longer than usual so I was prepared to wait for her. After about 30 min, Dr. Bangalore came into the waiting room and invited me back to the room my sister was in. He expressed his concern for MY waiting. Explained to me his thorough check list with my sister and wanted to send me to lunch on him for my wait. I was very impressed with him. He is very thorough and checks all the boxes to make sure he is giving the patient the absolute best care. I am so very happy we found such a caring doctor for my sister. I would highly recommend his care to anyone.
    Kathleen Miller — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1659309227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale Hosp
    Internship
    • Raritan Bay Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
