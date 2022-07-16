Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangalore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- NJ
- Edison
- Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD
Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD
Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Bangalore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bangalore's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Care Associates LLC1740 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-1445
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asbestosis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Avascular Necrosis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heel Spur
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperthyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phimosis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
- View other providers who treat TMJ
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bangalore?
I took my older sister to Dr. Bangalore today who recently moved here from PA. Her appointment was at 11am. We waited about 15-20 min, not bad. Being a new patient I knew it would take longer than usual so I was prepared to wait for her. After about 30 min, Dr. Bangalore came into the waiting room and invited me back to the room my sister was in. He expressed his concern for MY waiting. Explained to me his thorough check list with my sister and wanted to send me to lunch on him for my wait. I was very impressed with him. He is very thorough and checks all the boxes to make sure he is giving the patient the absolute best care. I am so very happy we found such a caring doctor for my sister. I would highly recommend his care to anyone.
About Dr. Ramamurthy Bangalore, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1659309227
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hosp
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College
- Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangalore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangalore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bangalore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangalore works at
Dr. Bangalore has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bangalore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bangalore speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangalore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangalore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangalore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangalore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.