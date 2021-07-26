Overview

Dr. Rameez Alasadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Alasadi works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.