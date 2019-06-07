Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malekan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD
Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Malekan works at
Dr. Malekan's Office Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-8793Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Malekan?
The best saved us
About Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821018755
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malekan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malekan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malekan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malekan works at
Dr. Malekan has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pleural Effusion and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malekan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malekan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malekan.
