Overview of Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD

Dr. Ramin Malekan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Malekan works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pleural Effusion and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.