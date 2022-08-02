See All Hand Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO

Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Pooyan works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Joshua Tree, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pooyan's Office Locations

    Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4511
    Hi-desert Medical Center
    6601 White Feather Rd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 366-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2022
    If you’re looking for a doctor to blow kisses in your ear and enjoy your family photos, Dr. Pooyan is not your guy. BUT, if you want an excellent surgeon/physician who provides outstanding care and treatment, he’s your man. His office staff is friendly, responsive and competent too, and I recommend Dr. Pooyan without hesitation.
    Susan P — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568666022
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pooyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pooyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pooyan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pooyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

