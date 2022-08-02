Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO
Overview of Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO
Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Pooyan's Office Locations
Total Orthopedics of Palm Springs1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4511
Hi-desert Medical Center6601 White Feather Rd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252 Directions (760) 366-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If you’re looking for a doctor to blow kisses in your ear and enjoy your family photos, Dr. Pooyan is not your guy. BUT, if you want an excellent surgeon/physician who provides outstanding care and treatment, he’s your man. His office staff is friendly, responsive and competent too, and I recommend Dr. Pooyan without hesitation.
About Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1568666022
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pooyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pooyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pooyan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pooyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.