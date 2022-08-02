Overview of Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO

Dr. Ramin Pooyan, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Pooyan works at Institute of Clinical Orthopedics and Neuroscience in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Joshua Tree, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.