Dr. Ramin Schadlu, MD
Dr. Ramin Schadlu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Arizona Retina and Vitreous Consultants LLC1728 W Glendale Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 242-1556
Estrella Medical Plaza9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 225, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 232-6066
East Valley Office604 W Warner Rd Ste B7, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (602) 232-6066
Grey Hawk Eye Center20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 232-6066
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. Schadlu is an excellent doctor, who, because of his prompt attention, saved my vision in the left eye a couple of years ago! He continues to monitor both eyes for any significant changes. I am grateful to/for Dr. Schadlu and his expertise!
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, German, Latin, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1962428276
- Barnes Retina Institute and Washington University In St Louis
- Washington University St Louis and Barnes Hospital Consortium
- Aria Health - Frankford Campus
- Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat
Dr. Schadlu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schadlu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schadlu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schadlu has seen patients for Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schadlu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schadlu speaks Arabic, German, Latin, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schadlu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schadlu.
