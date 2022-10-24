Overview of Dr. Ramin Schadlu, MD

Dr. Ramin Schadlu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Schadlu works at Arizona Retina and Vitreous Consultants LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.