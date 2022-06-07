Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
My Endo Health1 SW 129th Ave Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 368-9141Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Just saw Dr Martinez for the first time and went away with a very good impression in general...
- Internal Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Fla.
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.