Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Princeton Medical Group3 Liberty St Fl 1, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Radiology419 N Harrison St Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Vedula every six months for years for thyroid maintenance. She has always been kind and professional, and explained things to me when I have had questions. She is a busy doctor, but as it is with every doctor, you have to be your own advocate. Her staff has been professional with a sense of humor. The wait time is typical for a specialist. I find doctors' offices like prepared patients - so have your insurance card and debit card ready when checking in and write down questions you may have so you can get through them efficiently. Doctors have schedules to keep. Respect their time and they will respect yours. If you have questions about side effects of medicine your best bet is Google or the pharmacy. There are way too many drugs out there and too much detailed information nowadays for anyone to memorize it. Take it from someone with sensitivities to medicines.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851591622
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Saint Peters University Hospital
- Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
