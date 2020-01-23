See All Plastic Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Ran Stark, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ran Stark, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Stark works at Main Line Plastic Surgery PC in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Plastic Surgery PC
    945 E Haverford Rd Ste 102, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 482-8809
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ran Stark, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
NPI Number
  • 1376779389
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Aesthetic Fellowship Louis P. Bucky MD Facs
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Residency
Medical Education
  • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Delaware
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ran Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stark works at Main Line Plastic Surgery PC in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stark’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

