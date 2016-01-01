Overview of Dr. Randell Minton, MD

Dr. Randell Minton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Minton works at Arkansas Cardiology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Bryant, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.