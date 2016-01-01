Dr. Randell Minton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randell Minton, MD
Overview of Dr. Randell Minton, MD
Dr. Randell Minton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Minton works at
Dr. Minton's Office Locations
-
1
Arkansas Cardiology PA9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-7596
-
2
Baptist Health Family Clinic Bryant4411 Highway 5 N, Bryant, AR 72022 Directions (501) 227-7596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minton?
About Dr. Randell Minton, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1548216138
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minton works at
Dr. Minton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Minton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.