Dr. Randell Minton, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randell Minton, MD

Dr. Randell Minton, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Minton works at Arkansas Cardiology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Bryant, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Cardiology PA
    9501 Baptist Health Dr Ste 600, Little Rock, AR 72205 (501) 227-7596
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Family Clinic Bryant
    4411 Highway 5 N, Bryant, AR 72022 (501) 227-7596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Randell Minton, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548216138
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randell Minton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minton has seen patients for Heart Disease, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Minton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

