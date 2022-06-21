Overview of Dr. Randi Katz, DO

Dr. Randi Katz, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at New Jersey Hematology Oncology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.