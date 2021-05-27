See All Neurologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD

Neurology
3.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Patel works at Snehal A Patel MD Pllc in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Snehal A Patel MD Pllc
    201 Blossom St Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Swallowing and Speech Services Pllc
    199 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-4848
  3. 3
    Ardent Clinic LLC
    218 W Nasa Pkwy Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 332-4848

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 27, 2021
    He spent a lot of time with my mom and did a thorough interview and physical. I found him very caring and personable. He was the first doctor to correctly diagnose my mother with Parkinson's Plus. He is kind, thoughtful and very knowledgable.
    Marguerite — May 27, 2021
    Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD
    About Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275573180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
