Dr. Rasel Rana, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Rana works at Long Island Bone & Joint LLP in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.