Overview of Dr. Rashid Awan, MD

Dr. Rashid Awan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Somerset Hospital and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Awan works at UPMC Cancer Center Med Onc in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.