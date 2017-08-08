Dr. Rashid Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Awan, MD
Dr. Rashid Awan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Somerset Hospital and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Awan's Office Locations
UPMC Cancer Center Med Onc337 Somerset St, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 534-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Awan. He TRULY cares about his patients. He is HIGHLY knowledgeable about Cancer and I have talked to other doctors as far as Pittsburgh who have very high respect for his intelligence in the field. He is very dedicated to helping you. He cared for my entire family and continues to do so, including myself. His nurses really know their jobs and are so friendly they feel like family. If you want the BEST HEALTH CARE POSSIBLE for Cancer.....go to doctor Awan.
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891765251
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
