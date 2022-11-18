Overview

Dr. Rashid Khalil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.