Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD
Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stevenson's Office Locations
- 1 20 Crossroads Dr Ste 106, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 590-4616
-
2
Mid Atlantic Neurology Cons8021 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 590-4616
-
3
Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts4600 Wilkens Ave Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 590-4616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevenson?
My experience with Dr. Stevenson was always well spent! I found her to be attentive, timely, professional and kind and always on point with respect to my rxs , one medication wasn’t working we kept trying until we got it right with timely follow ups to stay on track with headaches and seizures! If I hadn’t had to relocate out of state, she would still be my doctor! I’m praying that I can find someone comparable, here!
About Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1326257080
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.