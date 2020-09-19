Dr. Raul Valor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Valor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raul Valor, MD
Dr. Raul Valor, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Valor works at
Dr. Valor's Office Locations
Yasser Asmar MD PA8525 SW 92nd St Ste D15, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 912-9343
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute50 Barracuda Ln, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (305) 367-2600
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 661-9404
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Valor has been my pulmonary specialist for over 10 years. He is wonderful, very knowledgeable and detail oriented. He also has great follow up. Would highly recommend .
About Dr. Raul Valor, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982690939
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Bronchoscopy and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Valor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.