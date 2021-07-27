Overview

Dr. Ravi Ainapudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.