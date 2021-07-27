Dr. Ravi Ainapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ainapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ainapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravi Ainapudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 317 E Main St Ste 1, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4100
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center50 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Catherine Gastroenterology48 Route 25A Ste 105, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 360-4000
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
On my first visit Dr Ainapudi was incredibly informative of my situation and was a pleasure to speak with. My 2nd visit involved a procedure and I couldn’t say enough of how considerate and pleasant the entire staff was thru out the day. I would highly recommend Dr. Ainapudi to all my Family and Friends. Thank you
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ainapudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ainapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ainapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ainapudi has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ainapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ainapudi speaks Telugu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ainapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ainapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.