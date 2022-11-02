Overview

Dr. Ravi Botla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll-Post Grad and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Botla works at Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.