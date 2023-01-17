See All Gastroenterologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (97)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mahajan works at Lafayette Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lafayette Gastroenterology
    5 Executive Dr Ste B1, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 807-0531

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Top notch care from Dr. Mahajan and his team. Everything went smoothly. instructions for the prep was easy to follow. Dr. Mahajan even called me the same night after my colonoscopy to check on me. I highly recommend him.
    Amy Fields — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497869929
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • University Of Illinois
    • Jewish Hosp Cincinnati
    • Goa Medical College, Goa University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahajan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahajan works at Lafayette Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mahajan’s profile.

    Dr. Mahajan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

