Overview

Dr. Ray Breitenbach, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela De Med San Juan Bautista and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Breitenbach works at McLaren Greater Lansing-Holt Family Practice in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.