Overview of Dr. R Borland, MD

Dr. R Borland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Borland works at Urologic Physicians and Surgeons, PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.