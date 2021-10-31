Dr. R Borland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Borland, MD
Dr. R Borland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Urologic Physicians and Surgeons, PA3399 Pga Blvd Ste 230, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 748-9104
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Borland spent a grueling 8 1/2 hrs. removing my cancerous right kidney and ureter. Four years later and I am still cancer-free. God Bless Dr. Borland. Few physicians work as hard for the best possible outcome. I adore him. Terri Williams
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992892236
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Borland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borland has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Borland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borland.
