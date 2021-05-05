Dr. Raymond Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Hsieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Hsieh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Pain Care of Silicon Valley2101 Forest Ave Ste 220A, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 295-8628
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Hsieh, is office staff not so much. The first procedure didn't work so he did an epidural which worked very well and I was able to enjoy my vacation in Hawaii WITHOUT pain....
About Dr. Raymond Hsieh, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Minnan
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hsieh speaks Minnan.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods.