Dr. Raymond Hsieh, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Hsieh works at Pain Care Of Silicon Valley in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.