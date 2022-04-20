Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Lee, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Lee, DPM
Dr. Raymond Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their residency with Morristown Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Robert W. Hutchison Dpm LLC1095 Morris Ave Ste 103, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 662-5339
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 688-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Codella & Cattofi Family Practice1000 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 103, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 522-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee was amazing, he was patient with me the entire time and really took care of my ankle fracture. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Raymond Lee, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528453735
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.