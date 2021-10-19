Overview of Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD

Dr. Raymond Soletic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Deviated Septum and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.