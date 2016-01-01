Overview

Dr. Rebecca Fausel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Fausel works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.