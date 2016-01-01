Dr. Rebecca Fausel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fausel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Fausel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Fausel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Fausel works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fausel?
About Dr. Rebecca Fausel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184880726
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fausel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fausel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fausel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fausel works at
Dr. Fausel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fausel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fausel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fausel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fausel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fausel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.