Overview of Dr. Rebecca Wackowski, MD

Dr. Rebecca Wackowski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Wackowski works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Primary Care Bernsen in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.