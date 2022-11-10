Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiddon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD
Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Dr. Whiddon works at
Dr. Whiddon's Office Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Whiddon for awhile and she is sincere in caring for her patients.
About Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1538353594
Education & Certifications
- Neurophysiology- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, AZ
- University Of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, Az
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiddon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiddon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiddon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whiddon has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiddon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiddon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiddon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiddon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiddon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.