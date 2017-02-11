Dr. Reese Wain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reese Wain, MD
Overview of Dr. Reese Wain, MD
Dr. Reese Wain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Wain's Office Locations
NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 120, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wain is such a caring and talented Doctor. I had an emergency and moved his schedule around to help me. He answers all questions and puts you at ease. I will recommend him to anyone. Great surgeon!
About Dr. Reese Wain, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Wesleyan University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wain has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wain speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.