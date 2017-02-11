Overview of Dr. Reese Wain, MD

Dr. Reese Wain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wain works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.