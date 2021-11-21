Dr. Reetika Sodhi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reetika Sodhi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Reetika Sodhi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bay View, WI.
Dr. Sodhi works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Bay View3030 S Chase Ave, Bay View, WI 53207 Directions (414) 485-0512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think everyone was SUPER, and I think that I will be a little more relaxed ( I'm sure hope to be more comfortable ) THANK YOU ALL.
About Dr. Reetika Sodhi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073848800
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodhi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodhi works at
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.